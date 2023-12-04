Cerity Partners LLC Has $14.13 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $14,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

IWV opened at $262.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $216.20 and a twelve month high of $264.27.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

