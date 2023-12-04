Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 171.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,260 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $13,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNC. StockNews.com cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.65.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $139.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.68 and a 200 day moving average of $124.02. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $169.07. The firm has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.03%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

