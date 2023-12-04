QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,310 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 28,748 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM opened at $129.67 on Monday

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $129.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $139.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,061 shares of company stock worth $5,780,038. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

