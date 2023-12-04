Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $14,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,534,154,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 65,558.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 84,165,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,074,868,000 after buying an additional 84,037,622 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,243,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,460,000 after buying an additional 6,369,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,723,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,595,000 after buying an additional 1,244,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 112,438.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,780,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,670,000 after buying an additional 3,776,803 shares during the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $98.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.76. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $83.59 and a 1 year high of $99.53. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

