Cerity Partners LLC Has $14.60 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,482 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $14,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $206.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. TD Cowen cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.14.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

EL opened at $131.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $283.62. The company has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 86.80, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.47.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 173.69%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.