iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $12,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,230,871,000 after purchasing an additional 84,907,111 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 24,305.1% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 7,372,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342,339 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $334,312,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,170,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,981,000 after acquiring an additional 50,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 809,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,369,000 after acquiring an additional 15,177 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $231.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $218.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.33. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.42 and a 52-week high of $255.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.