Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 479.71% from the stock’s current price.
Sensei Biotherapeutics Trading Down 4.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SNSE opened at $0.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.86 and a quick ratio of 11.86. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.02.
Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). Sell-side analysts expect that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer patients. Its Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform is designed to unleash the anti-tumor potential of T cells, as well as human monoclonal antibodies that are selectively active in the tumor microenvironment and target immune checkpoints or other critical immune pathways.
