Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 479.71% from the stock’s current price.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNSE opened at $0.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.86 and a quick ratio of 11.86. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.02.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). Sell-side analysts expect that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 196.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 163,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 225,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 15,280 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 168.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 83,961 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 84.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 41,305 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer patients. Its Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform is designed to unleash the anti-tumor potential of T cells, as well as human monoclonal antibodies that are selectively active in the tumor microenvironment and target immune checkpoints or other critical immune pathways.

