The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $24.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $24.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CI. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Edward Jones cut The Cigna Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $336.40.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI opened at $269.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.56.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Institutional Trading of The Cigna Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 52.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in The Cigna Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 36.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

