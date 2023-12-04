Morgan Stanley Cuts Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Price Target to $16.00

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BLCO. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

BLCO stock opened at $15.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average of $17.99. Bausch + Lomb has a 12-month low of $14.37 and a 12-month high of $21.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.19, a PEG ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.20.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.68 million. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 11.7% in the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,994,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,612,000 after acquiring an additional 626,431 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 39.1% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,351,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,913,000 after acquiring an additional 380,000 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 11.5% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,220,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,580,000 after acquiring an additional 333,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,036,000. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

