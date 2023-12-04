ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $83.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $72.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.79% from the company’s current price.

OKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $69.87 on Monday. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $55.91 and a 1-year high of $71.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.18.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in ONEOK by 50.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,841,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,659,000 after purchasing an additional 618,166 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in ONEOK by 6.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 23.1% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 7.8% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 3.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 750,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,335,000 after purchasing an additional 28,161 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

