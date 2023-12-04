Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Raised to $330.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.70% from the stock’s current price.

ISRG has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.14.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG opened at $315.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.16, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $287.60 and a 200 day moving average of $305.74. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $222.65 and a fifty-two week high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,342,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,870,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,208 shares of company stock valued at $15,275,529. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,097,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $320,777,000 after buying an additional 147,119 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 12.3% during the third quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

