Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,689 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,958 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $17,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 6,292 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 676.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $347.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.13.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $353.60 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $282.21 and a one year high of $387.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $360.68 and its 200 day moving average is $351.07. The stock has a market cap of $91.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total value of $2,011,303.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,440,115.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,911 shares of company stock worth $17,624,025. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Articles

