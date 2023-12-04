Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.43% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GLBE. Benchmark decreased their target price on Global-e Online from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Global-e Online from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Global-e Online from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on Global-e Online from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Global-e Online from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.
Global-e Online Stock Up 6.6 %
Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Global-e Online’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Global-e Online will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLBE. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Global-e Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
