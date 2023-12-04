NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VYX. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of NCR Voyix from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

NCR Voyix Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VYX opened at $16.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41. NCR Voyix has a one year low of $11.99 and a one year high of $19.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.62.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. NCR Voyix had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 24.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NCR Voyix will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at NCR Voyix

In related news, Director James G. Kelly purchased 32,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $497,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,496 shares in the company, valued at $643,188. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NCR Voyix Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

