Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 355,700 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the October 31st total of 384,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,654,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBWTF opened at $0.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Auxly Cannabis Group has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.03.

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.03 million during the quarter. Auxly Cannabis Group had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.03%.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer-packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, infused pre-rolls, vape pens, milled and dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, and topicals under the brands KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, and Foray.

