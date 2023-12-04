Morgan Stanley Increases Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Price Target to $4.00

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.93% from the stock’s current price.

SGHT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut Sight Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sight Sciences from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. William Blair cut Sight Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America cut Sight Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sight Sciences from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences Stock Down 15.0 %

SGHT stock opened at $2.90 on Monday. Sight Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 12.11 and a quick ratio of 11.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.67.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 74.55%. The firm had revenue of $20.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sight Sciences will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Staffan Encrantz purchased 79,234 shares of Sight Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $178,276.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,649.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 521,854 shares of company stock worth $1,459,475 over the last quarter. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sight Sciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 34.2% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,716,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,210,000 after acquiring an additional 437,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 13.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,695,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,822,000 after acquiring an additional 201,294 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 20.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after acquiring an additional 234,716 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 6.5% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,242,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,288,000 after acquiring an additional 76,002 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 103.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,117,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,257,000 after acquiring an additional 568,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

About Sight Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.