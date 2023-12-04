Cerity Partners LLC Increases Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 185,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,051 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $10,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 122,628,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,059,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,264 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 3,585,900 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,571,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,043,000 after buying an additional 183,898 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,216,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,622,000 after buying an additional 110,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,058,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,535,000 after buying an additional 148,577 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $59.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.41 and its 200 day moving average is $57.05. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $59.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

