Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,259,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,700 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 3.48% of Ingevity worth $73,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 29.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,682,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,509,000 after buying an additional 1,303,485 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 46.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,326,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,885,000 after buying an additional 422,156 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,258,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,628,000 after buying an additional 47,263 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 29.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,663,000 after buying an additional 260,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 9.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 795,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,904,000 after buying an additional 67,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

NGVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingevity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CJS Securities downgraded Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Loop Capital downgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ingevity from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

NYSE NGVT opened at $40.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.65. Ingevity Co. has a 1-year low of $36.66 and a 1-year high of $90.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.28 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

