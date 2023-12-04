RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,291,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,025 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.71% of RB Global worth $77,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its position in RB Global by 203.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 14,851,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,968,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962,297 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in RB Global by 286.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,479,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804,923 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in RB Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,481,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RB Global by 241.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,983,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,713 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in RB Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get RB Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

RB Global Stock Up 4.4 %

RBA opened at $66.50 on Monday. RB Global, Inc. has a one year low of $51.07 and a one year high of $68.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.88 and its 200-day moving average is $61.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 79.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.84.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.92 million. On average, equities analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Insider Transactions at RB Global

In other news, Director Ann Fandozzi sold 238,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total transaction of $14,824,105.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Francis Kessler bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.06 per share, with a total value of $75,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,515.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Fandozzi sold 238,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total value of $14,824,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.