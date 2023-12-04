Cerity Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93,271 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $14,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 12.7% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 7,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 7.4% during the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 9.7% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCI opened at $118.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.75. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $153.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.86%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.56.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

