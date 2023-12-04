ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 872,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71,313 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $69,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 182,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $3,364,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ManpowerGroup

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $116,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,246.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.29.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

NYSE MAN opened at $75.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.76. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.35 and a 1-year high of $92.43.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.16%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.59%.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

