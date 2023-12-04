Cerity Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 285,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $375,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the period.
Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $50.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.
Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile
The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.
