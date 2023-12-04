Cerity Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,581 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $11,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 33,044 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,550,000 after buying an additional 302,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $84.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $67.69 and a 52 week high of $94.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.439 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

