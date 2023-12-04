Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,316 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $11,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $353,603,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,126,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APO has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,009 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.95 per share, with a total value of $86,723.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $1,721,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,104,482.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,009 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,723.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,620,100 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $91.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.65. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.16 and a 1 year high of $93.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.94.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.03 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 111.10% and a net margin of 10.87%. Research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

