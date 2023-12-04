Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 64,832 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,464 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,832 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $15,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust raised its position in shares of Target by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 22,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Target by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,090 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,589,000 after buying an additional 2,343,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $459,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.39.

Target Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TGT stock opened at $134.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.00 and its 200-day moving average is $125.32. The stock has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

