Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 43,950 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 374,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,950 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $15,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC opened at $44.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $163.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.37.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

