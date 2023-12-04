Cerity Partners LLC Has $15.15 Million Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,322 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $15,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 244.2% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 13,642 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $261,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $891,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 42.2% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $159.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $106.88 and a 12-month high of $162.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.2448 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

