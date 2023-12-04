Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Position Increased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,322 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $14,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 28,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock opened at $81.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.33.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.2621 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

