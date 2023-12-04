Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,026 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.37% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $12,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 624.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,410,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,535 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,896,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,124,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,721,000 after purchasing an additional 90,277 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 275.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 99,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 73,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 56,973 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

VSGX stock opened at $53.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.2373 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.