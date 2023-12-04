Cerity Partners LLC Sells 267 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $13,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Argus started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.71.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $233.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.76. The firm has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a PE ratio of -3,916.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $238.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 370,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,315,204.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,735 shares of company stock valued at $32,970,344 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

