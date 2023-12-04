Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires Shares of 1,009,490 Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,009,490 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,802,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 1.24% of Guidewire Software as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,209,000 after purchasing an additional 57,277 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 39.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,145,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,080,000 after buying an additional 882,514 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 13.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,933,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,176,000 after buying an additional 356,153 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 7.5% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,944,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,909,000 after buying an additional 136,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2,040.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,821,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,569,000 after buying an additional 1,736,252 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Shares of GWRE opened at $101.59 on Monday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.15 and a 1-year high of $101.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of -75.25 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.36. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GWRE

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 7,609 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $698,277.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,554 shares in the company, valued at $7,484,210.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 26,423 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $2,424,838.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,034 shares in the company, valued at $23,404,470.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 7,609 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $698,277.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,484,210.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,622 shares of company stock worth $5,339,902 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.