TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 63.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 108.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after acquiring an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE TEL opened at $132.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $111.94 and a fifty-two week high of $146.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.14.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

