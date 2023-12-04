SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 76.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 196.9% during the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $121.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.18 and a 200-day moving average of $113.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.