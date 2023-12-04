iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Holdings Lowered by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 15,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares in the last quarter. Security Asset Management acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.2% during the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 7,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.6% in the second quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $94.04 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $100.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.27 and a 200-day moving average of $94.01.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.2489 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.