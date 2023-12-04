1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $8.55 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ECL. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Ecolab stock opened at $192.40 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.13 and a 1 year high of $193.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

