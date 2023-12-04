1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 117,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,132,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 44.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,289,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,580,000 after purchasing an additional 395,760 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 1,416.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 418,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,360,000 after buying an additional 390,433 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,514,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 242.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,697,000 after buying an additional 212,951 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,044,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,929,000 after buying an additional 200,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $72.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.06.

Shake Shack Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $61.66 on Monday. Shake Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.83 and a fifty-two week high of $80.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 1,541.89 and a beta of 1.70.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $276.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.96 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 2.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

