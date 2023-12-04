TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading Down 18% Over Last 7 Days

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 4th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0576 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $516.79 million and $422.16 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 18% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00052059 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00022971 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00012520 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005224 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004452 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,783,048,470 coins and its circulating supply is 8,975,402,946 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

