GICTrade Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $90.94 Million (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. GICTrade has a total market capitalization of $90.94 million and $17,251.18 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GICTrade token can currently be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00002189 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, GICTrade has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GICTrade

GICTrade’s launch date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GICTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.91805502 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GICTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GICTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

