Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Purchased by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 15,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 87.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 68.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE ALB opened at $126.16 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.83 and a 200-day moving average of $183.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $112.00 and a 12 month high of $293.01. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at $334,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ALB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Albemarle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $255.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $344.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.37.

Get Our Latest Report on ALB

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.