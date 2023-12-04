Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Position Trimmed by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co owned approximately 0.05% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,257,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,117,000 after buying an additional 58,276 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,891,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,962,000 after buying an additional 29,679 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,911,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,902,000 after buying an additional 711,107 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,630,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,242,000 after buying an additional 45,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,249,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,204,000 after buying an additional 439,814 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GEM opened at $29.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $982.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.56. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $31.59.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.