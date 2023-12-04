Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Gentex were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,087 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Gentex by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Gentex by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Gentex by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Stock Up 1.5 %

Gentex stock opened at $30.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.56. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $34.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Gentex had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $575.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Gentex’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Stories

