Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Buys 291 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 6,065.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 172.1% in the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $967,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 253,352 shares in the company, valued at $16,348,804.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,988 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $517,542.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,818,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,829,102.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $967,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,352 shares in the company, valued at $16,348,804.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 798,467 shares of company stock worth $53,159,870 over the last 90 days. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $78.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.43. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.56 and a 12 month high of $79.61.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.45 million. Analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

