Glenview Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $371,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 99,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 41,431 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

IYC opened at $72.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.95. The company has a market capitalization of $875.07 million, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $55.63 and a 52 week high of $73.97.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

