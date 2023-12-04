Glenview Trust Co Sells 1,388 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Glenview Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Brookfield by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 16,170 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 24,422 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 318,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

BN stock opened at $36.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.87. The company has a market capitalization of $59.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,204.93 and a beta of 1.48. Brookfield Co. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $46.11.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Brookfield had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $24.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -933.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BN shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $47.50 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Brookfield from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

