Glenview Trust Co Sells 285 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Glenview Trust Co cut its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 50.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Snap-on by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of SNA stock opened at $279.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.67. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $220.21 and a fifty-two week high of $297.26.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.07. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNA. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total value of $1,269,233.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $984,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,450.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total transaction of $1,269,233.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,775,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,520 shares of company stock valued at $7,953,058 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

