Glenview Trust Co Buys New Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Glenview Trust Co bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 88.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,607,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,322,000 after acquiring an additional 753,546 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,747,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,680,000 after buying an additional 382,614 shares in the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,646,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,664,000 after buying an additional 345,619 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,078,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,445,000.

NYSEARCA RODM opened at $26.85 on Monday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $27.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day moving average of $26.12. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

