Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Purchases Shares of 760 Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 95,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.4% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $642,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MOH stock opened at $362.76 on Monday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $256.19 and a 12-month high of $372.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $346.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $0.18. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $374.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In related news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total value of $227,079.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total transaction of $369,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,702.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total transaction of $227,079.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,161 shares of company stock worth $716,648. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

