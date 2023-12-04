Glenview Trust Co Takes $323,000 Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Glenview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,734 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 12,602 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in MasTec by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in MasTec by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 540,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 9,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $63.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.44. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $123.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.51.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. Research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on MasTec from $116.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on MasTec in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.46.

In related news, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $78,248.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,116.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MasTec news, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $78,248.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,116.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $95,038.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

