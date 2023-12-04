Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Purchases 667 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PPL by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,465,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,838,055,000 after buying an additional 9,298,570 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in PPL by 25,537.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,157,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132,992 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON bought a new position in PPL in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,809,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter valued at $97,265,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,056,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PPL opened at $26.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.70. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. On average, analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.13.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

