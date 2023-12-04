Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Takes Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 546 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 95.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $2,065,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,987,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total transaction of $189,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,812.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $2,065,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,987,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,112 shares of company stock valued at $14,621,334 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TYL has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.43.

NYSE:TYL opened at $413.73 on Monday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $426.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $394.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $494.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.47 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

